S&P 500, Dow open lower as Sino-US ties worsen

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as investors shunned risky assets after Washington ordered a shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.84 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 26,824.56. The S&P 500 fell 1.98 points, or 0.06per cent, at 3,255.34 after market open. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.22 points, or 0.07per cent, to 10,687.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)