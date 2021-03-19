S&P 500, Dow slip at open as banks fall

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday following a steep pullback in the prior session as bond yields withdrew from 14-month peaks and oil prices retraced some losses.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks dropped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to let the exemption of some bank leverage requirements expire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.9 points, or 0.01per cent, at the open to 32858.36. The S&P 500 fell 2.3 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 3913.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.7 points, or 0.03per cent, to 13119.901 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)