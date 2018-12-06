S&P 500, Dow slip on trade concerns, but end off lows

U.S. stock index futures fell more than 1.5 percent on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Dow industrials ended slightly negative but well above their session lows in volatile trading on Thursday as the arrest of a Chinese technology executive fanned fears of tensions between the United States and China over trade, while some big technology and Internet shares posted gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.05 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,949.02, the S&P 500 lost 4.1 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,695.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,188.26.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)