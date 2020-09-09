S&P 500, Dow turn lower as Apple, Microsoft drop

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Dow gave up early gains in volatile trading on Thursday as heavyweights Apple and Microsoft slipped, with investors remaining cautious about a choppy economic rebound from the pandemic-led recession.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73.96 points, or 0.26per cent, at 27,866.51, the S&P 500 was down 7.68 points, or 0.23per cent, at 3,391.28. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.59 points, or 0.09per cent, at 11,151.16.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)