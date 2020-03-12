S&P 500, Nasdaq cross bear market threshold after Europe travel shock

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday fell 20per cent below their Feb. 19 closing high, crossing the threshold into a bear market after President Donald Trump's shock move to suspend travel from Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,368.51 points, or 5.81per cent, at the open to 22,184.71. The S&P 500 opened lower by 110.52 points, or 4.03per cent, at 2,630.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 553.47 points, or 6.96per cent, to 7,398.58 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)