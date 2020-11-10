S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as investors ditch heavyweight tech stocks

The S&P 500 was set to open lower on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefitted most from the pandemic.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have flourished from this year's work-from-home shift and powered Wall Street to new heights, extended Monday's losses and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tech, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes dropped 1per cent each, as investors moved to sectors expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy, such as energy and industrials.

"The rotation could be different this time because ... it is predicated on the fact that we have evidence to say things will get better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Value-linked stocks, which tend to outperform coming out of a recession, added 4per cent, while growth stocks fell 0.6per cent.

Graphic: 5-yr performance gap between growth and value stocks - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdawmkpo/Pastedper cent20imageper cent201605016115229.png

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main U.S. indexes hit new peaks on Monday as data from Pfizer Inc's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred bets of a swift economic recovery next year. Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the U.S. presidential election also added to the market cheer.

Biden hailed the progress on the vaccine, but urged caution saying it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day.

U.S. regulators on Monday also authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 developed by Eli Lilly & Co, pushing its shares up by 2.2per cent. At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.21 points, or 0.26per cent, at 29,234.18, the S&P 500 was down 14.28 points, or 0.40per cent, at 3,536.22. The Nasdaq Composite was down 141.57 points, or 1.21per cent, at 11,572.21.

Amgen Inc gained 2.7per cent after its asthma drug, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Advertisement

Ulta Beauty Inc topped gainers on the S&P 500 with its 9.0per cent jump after the cosmetics store chain signed a long-term deal with Target Corp to open its own stores at the big box retailer's locations. Target gained 1.6per cent.

Apple Inc rose about 0.2per cent ahead of an event later in the day where it is expected to unveil new Mac computers using its own in-house processor chips.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Patrick Graham and Shounak Dasgupta)