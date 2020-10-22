S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as investors cling to stimulus hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq inched higher at the open on Thursday as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus, while trading in Dow constituents was subdued as data pointed to a slowing economic recovery.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.94 points, or 0.09per cent, at 3,438.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.28 points, or 0.37per cent, to 11,526.98 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.40 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 28,197.42.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)