S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high on stimulus progress, job market rebound
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely watched jobs report confirmed the labor market was stabilizing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.0 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 31093.81. The S&P 500 rose 6.6 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 3878.3, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.1 points, or 0.34per cent, to 13824.878 at the opening bell.
