S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, initial trade deal

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the top U.S. trade negotiator said a deal would nearly double exports to Beijing over the next two years, but Boeing was set to cap gains for the S&P 500 and Dow on production concerns about its grounded jet.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, while Boeing slipping on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets kept Dow's gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.29 points, or 0.20per cent, at the open to 28,191.67. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.47per cent, at 3,183.63. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.43 points, or 0.65per cent, to 8,791.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)