S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher; Dow hit by Boeing, Home Depot

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Wednesday, with eyes fixed on the latest outcome of the Federal Reserve's deliberations on interest rates and the looming deadline on tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with investors waiting for the Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy, while losses in Boeing and Home pressured the Dow Jones index. The S&P 500 were up 3.23 points, or 0.10per cent, at 3,135.75. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.94 points, or 0.17per cent, to 8,631.12 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.41 points, or 0.05per cent, to 27,867.31.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)