S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost, stimulus optimism

Gains for Apple dragged S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that it was planning car and battery production, as well as the approval of a coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.25 points, or 0.05per cent, at the open to 30,200.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.16 points, or 0.09per cent, at 3,698.08, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 42.70 points, or 0.34per cent, to 12,785.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)