S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as trade-fueled rally pauses

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes opened slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week fueled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.93 points, or 0.13per cent, at 3,081.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.14per cent, to 8,422.67 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , however, rose 11.40 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 27,686.20.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)