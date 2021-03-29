S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower on hedge fund default concerns
REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.7 points, or 0.04per cent, at the open to 33,087.55. The S&P 500 fell 5.2 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 3,969.31, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.8 points, or 0.26per cent, to 13,103.971 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)