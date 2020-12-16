S&P 500, Nasdaq open slightly higher on stimulus bets

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday tracking further progress toward a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, while markets hoped for an affirmation of continued easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for the year.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on optimism over a bumper coronavirus stimulus package, although weak airline stocks and dismal retail sales data capped gains.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.04per cent, at 3,696.25. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.98 points, or 0.13per cent, to 12,611.04 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.93 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 30,191.38.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)