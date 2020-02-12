S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday after scaling record levels in the previous session, as a spike in new coronavirus deaths and cases in China sent investors scurrying for safe havens.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 29,440.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12per cent, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.94 points, or 0.17per cent, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)