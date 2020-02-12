S&P 500, Nasdaq tick higher at open after Nvidia's upbeat forecast

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Friday helped by chipmakers' shares after Nvidia issued an upbeat quarterly sales forecast, but concerns about the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak kept gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.16 points, or 0.06per cent, at the open to 29,440.47. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.14 points, or 0.12per cent, at 3,378.08. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.94 points, or 0.17per cent, to 9,728.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

