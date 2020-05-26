S&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March

Wall Street was set to surge at the open, with the S&P 500 poised to breach a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-U.S. tensions.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2per cent to 3,020 points at the open, rising above 3,000, a key psychological level for the first time since March 5.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.68 points, or 1.29per cent, at the open to 24,781.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 176.63 points, or 1.89per cent, to 9,501.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)