S&P 500 climbs to five-month high as financials and industrials rise

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 hit a five-month high and the Dow rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday as solid earnings boosted financial and industrial stocks and reinforced expectations for a strong second-quarter reporting season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 25,200.18, the S&P 500 gained 6.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,815.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.67 point, or 0.01 percent, to 7,854.44.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Leslie Adler)