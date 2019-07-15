S&P 500 closes flat as earnings season starts

U.S. stock futures extended last week's gains to trade slightly higher on Monday in the run up to the start of second-quarter earnings reports, beginning with Citigroup.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 index ended little changed in a choppy session on Monday after Citigroup Inc kicked off the second-quarter earnings season with a mixed report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.59 points, or 0.1per cent, to 27,358.62, the S&P 500 gained 0.51 point, or 0.02per cent, to 3,014.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.04 points, or 0.17per cent, to 8,258.19.

(Reporting By April Joyner; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

