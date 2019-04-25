S&P 500 dips slightly as industrials weigh

Dow and S&P futures were pressured by a steep fall in industrial company 3M's shares on Thursday, while upbeat results from high-flying companies Facebook and Microsoft supported Nasdaq futures.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 ended Thursday's session slightly lower as a dive in industrials stocks and concerns about slowing global growth overshadowed gains in Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 135.1 points, or 0.51per cent, to 26,461.95, the S&P 500 lost 1.09 points, or 0.04per cent, to 2,926.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.67 points, or 0.21per cent, to 8,118.68.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)