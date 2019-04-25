S&P 500 edges barely higher as industrials drag

Dow and S&P futures were pressured by a steep fall in industrial company 3M's shares on Thursday, while upbeat results from high-flying companies Facebook and Microsoft supported Nasdaq futures.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 was clinging to a small gain on Thursday as concerns about slowing global growth and a dive in industrials stocks overshadowed gains in Facebook and Microsoft.

The industrials sector fell 1.6per cent due to sharp declines in 3M, United Parcel Service Inc, Raytheon Co and Fedex Corp after disappointing results.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Facebook Inc rose 6per cent and Microsoft Corp climbed 3.5per cent after the technology heavyweights reported better-than-expected results.

"Sentiment is fluctuating as a result of mixed messages from earnings and data. We're going to continue to see (market) fluctuations because we're likely to continue to see mixed messages," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist, Invesco in New York, who also cited high jobless claims and weak South Korean data.

"But we have to keep in mind that supporting all this is a far more accommodative U.S. Federal Reserve than in the fourth quarter that's likely to place a cushion under stocks," said Hooper. "It's not a time to rush into stocks but it's not a time to rush out."

The S&P 500 has rallied almost 17per cent so far this year, rebounding from a late-2018 slump, on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal, the Fed's move to pause interest rate hikes and some better than expected earnings reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The index was last about 0.3per cent below its record high hit in late September, and has struggled to break above that level as investors await more positive catalysts.

At 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 80.64 points, or 0.3per cent, at 26,516.41, the S&P 500 was up 4.82 points, or 0.16per cent, at 2,932.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 32.25 points, or 0.4per cent, at 8,134.26.

Refinitiv data through Thursday morning showed that Wall Street now expects S&P 500 first-quarter earnings to be level with the year-ago quarter, a sharp improvement from the 1.1per cent decline expected just on Wednesday, and better than the 2per cent fall expected at the start of April. Excluding energy, the growth rate would climb to 1.4per cent.

Gains in social media company Facebook lifted the communication services index 1.3per cent, making that the biggest gainer among the 11 major S&P sectors.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

But 3M, down almost 13per cent, was on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in over three decades, after it cut its 2019 earnings view and announced plans to lay off 2,000 workers.

The top gainer on the S&P 500 was Lam Research, which jumped 5per cent as the semiconductor equipment maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Xilinx Inc tumbled 17.3per cent after the chipmaker's quarterly gross margins fell short of estimates. The Philadelphia chip index dropped 1.7per cent.

Amazon.com Inc, set to report after the market close, was up 0.7per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.57-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.32-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 47 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)