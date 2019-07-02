S&P 500 ends at record on US-China trade ceasefire

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 powered to a fresh record on Monday (Jul 1) after the United States and China reached a ceasefire on further trade tariffs, although lingering questions about the agreement limited gains.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 22.57 points (0.77 per cent) to 2,964.33. That is about 10 points above the prior record but about 13 points below its peak earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 117.47 points (0.44 per cent) to 26,717.43, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 84.92 points (1.06 per cent) to 8,091.16.

Major US indices had opened the session more than one per cent higher in the wake of the weekend announcement on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit but pulled back as the session progressed.

The gains reflected relief that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had managed to avert further deterioration in trade relations even as myriad questions remain on what will be done to address existing tariffs and resolve differences on technology-related trade.

"Obviously it's great to hear that the imminent scare is gone but the uncertainty is still very much there," said Nate Thooft, senior portfolio manager of Manulife Asset Management.

"We have no defined date for the next discussions, no agreement on the major sticking points. The skepticism continues to be there."

Besides questions about trade, analysts also pointed to growing economic uncertainty. A survey on US manufacturing activity fell to its lowest level in nearly three years.

Chip companies advanced after Trump said he would soften restrictions on US companies doing business with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

Western Digital gained 4.4 per cent, Micron Technology won 3.9 per cent and Qualcomm 1.9 per cent.

Dow member Boeing fell 2.1 per cent on the company's weakened near-term profit outlook due to the difficulties surrounding the 737 MAX and its slower-than-expected return to service after two deadly crashes.

A note from JPMorgan Chase pushed back the time-frame for Boeing to resume deliveries of the plane and cut 2019 financial estimates.

With the G20 out of the way, focus in this holiday-shortened week returns to a heavy load of US economic data, including updates on the services industry, second-quarter auto sales and the jobs report for June.