S&P 500 ends barely higher; Amazon a boost

Wall Street moved to a defensive mode on Friday, shifting into safer equity sectors as economic data raised the specter of inflation and possible interest rate hikes, while technology shares pulled back after an initial surge.

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly higher on Friday as inflation worries and some struggling technology and energy stocks were offset by an advance in the consumer discretionary sector, led by Amazon.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.15 points, or 0.05 percent, to 24,311.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.97 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,669.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,119.80.

