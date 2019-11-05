S&P 500 ends down slightly after recent records

U.S. stocks took a breather on Tuesday, weighed down partially by losses in healthcare stocks, after a rally driven by hopes of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing propelled the three main indexes to record highs a day earlier.

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday, as investors paused in the wake of a rally buoyed by hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China that sent the three main U.S. stock indexes to record highs in the previous session.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.52 points, or 0.11per cent, to 27,492.63, the S&P 500 lost 3.64 points, or 0.12per cent, to 3,074.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.48 points, or 0.02per cent, to 8,434.68.

Advertisement