S&P 500 ends near flat after Fed's mixed signals on future policy

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. stocks came under pressure on Wednesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and clues about its future monetary policy, while a profit warning by FedEx weighed on sentiment.

REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 index ended almost flat on Wednesday as Federal Reserve policymakers gave mixed signals about their next move after cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.35 points, or 0.13per cent, to 27,147.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.03per cent, to 3,006.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.62 points, or 0.11per cent, to 8,177.39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)