S&P 500 futures jump as trading resumes after Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico

REUTERS: U.S. equity futures rose when trading resumed on Sunday after the United States and Mexico struck a deal late Friday to avert a tariff war, with Mexico agreeing to meet U.S. demands to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5per cent import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday if Mexico did not commit to do more to tighten its borders.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.62per cent at 6:12 p.m. EDT (2212 GMT) on volume of 16,610 contracts.

