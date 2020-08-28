S&P 500 futures rise for seventh straight day

The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday unveiled a plan to support inflation and restore the economy to full employment, adding to optimism from medical progress to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the previous session, the Dow briefly turned positive on the year, while the S&P 500 closed at a record level even as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from the biggest downturn since the Great Depression.

Data due at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show personal consumption ticked up in July even as income fell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are on track for their fifth consecutive week of gains, but the Dow is still about 3.6per cent from its February all-time high.

In further proof that technology companies are booming in the pandemic, business software provider Workday Inc jumped 11.2per cent in premarket trading after raising its annual subscription forecast.

Dell Technologies Inc gained 4.5per cent after reporting quarterly profit that beat expectations as remote working and online learning boosted demand for its notebooks and software products.

At 6:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 80 points, or 0.28per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.15per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26.25 points, or 0.22per cent.

Cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty Inc jumped 15.1per cent after posting quarterly profit ahead of market expectations.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)