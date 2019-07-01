S&P 500 hits record high on trade optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday, as investors piled into riskier assets after the United States and China agreed to restart trade talks.

The benchmark index surpassed its previous record high of 2,964.15 hit on June 21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.90 points, or 0.77per cent, at the open to 26,805.86. The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.65 points, or 1.01per cent, at 2,971.41.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 139.61 points, or 1.74per cent, to 8,145.85 at the opening bell.

