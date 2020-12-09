S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

Dow futures rose and S&P 500 futures hit a record high on Wednesday as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in New York, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.73 points, or 0.10per cent, at 3,705.98, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.93 points, or 0.19per cent, at the open to 30,229.81, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 8.91 points, or 0.07per cent, to 12,591.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

