S&P 500 hovers below record highs on mixed earnings

The S&P 500 moved closer to its all-time high on Wednesday, while technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq to a record level, as investors took heart from a largely upbeat earnings season.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks hovered below their all-time highs on Wednesday, as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings reports and losses in energy stocks limited gains on the indexes.

The S&P 500 is 0.3per cent below its record high of 2,940.91 hit in late September. The index has rallied 17per cent this year, supported by a dovish Federal Reserve, hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and a largely upbeat earnings season.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit an all-time high of 8,139.55 earlier, helped by eBay Inc's upbeat earnings and a rally in shares of chipmakers.

"Heading into earnings season, there was a lot of fear of earnings contraction and as earnings come out, a lot of that seems to be very unfounded," said Mary Ryan, senior equity options strategist at E*Trade Financial Corp.

"Traders are watching earnings very closely to see if the continued surprises can ease some of those concerns, and continue to push these markets into even higher record territory."

Profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to decline 1.1per cent for the first quarter, still a large improvement from the 2.3per cent drop estimated at the start of April. Nearly 78per cent of the 129 companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Boeing Co gained 1.3per cent. The planemaker scrapped its 2019 outlook and reported quarterly revenue below estimates due to grounding of its 737 MAX jets. Its shares have lost 11per cent since the deadly Ethiopian crash in early March.

Caterpillar Inc fell 2.5per cent as rising costs hit margins in its construction equipment business and the company reported tepid sales in the Asia Pacific region.

AT&T Inc declined 4.4per cent after the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates.

At 12:42 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.35 points, or 0.03per cent, at 26,649.04, the S&P 500 was down 1.07 points, or 0.04per cent, at 2,932.61 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.45 points, or 0.04per cent, at 8,124.27.

Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, set to report after the closing bell on Wednesday, were down slightly.

Chip stocks rose as much as 1.9per cent to a record high after shares of Texas Instruments clawed back losses.

EBay jumped 4.6per cent after the company raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp jumped 12per cent, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500, after Occidental Petroleum Corp sought to scuttle Chevron Corp's takeover of the company with a US$57 billion bid. Occidental's shares fell 2.5per cent.

Oil majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp fell about 2per cent, dragging down the S&P energy index as oil prices slipped.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 47 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 84 new highs and 25 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)