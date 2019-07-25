S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records but Dow drops on Boeing, Caterpillar

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records on Wednesday (Jul 24) but the Dow retreated after Boeing and Caterpillar slumped on disappointing earnings.

Analysts said expectations of central bank easing more than offset headwinds that included a regulatory crackdown on technology giants and congressional testimony from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on election interference by Russia.

The S&P 500 was up 14.08 points (0.47 per cent) at 3,019.55, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 70.10 points ( 0.85 per cent) to 8,321.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 79.22 points (0.29 per cent) to 27,269.97.



