S&P 500 nears record on US-China trade report

REUTERS: The S&P 500 inched closer to a record high on Friday after a CNBC report that the United States and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 188.84 points, or 0.70per cent, at 26,994.37, the S&P 500 was up 14.36 points, or 0.48per cent, at 3,024.65. The Nasdaq Composite was up 51.52 points, or 0.63per cent, at 8,237.32.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)