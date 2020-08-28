S&P 500 opens at record high for fifth straight day

The S&P 500 futures rose for a seventh straight day on Friday as the prospect of super low interest rates for a prolonged period spurred risk appetite, with focus shifting to monthly personal consumption data for signs of an economic rebound.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 opened at an all-time high for the fifth time this week on Friday as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.29per cent, at 3,494.69.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.02 points, or 0.38per cent, at the open to 28,601.29 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 63.94 points, or 0.55per cent, to 11,689.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)