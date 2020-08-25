S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

U.S. stock index futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism from signs of progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.67 points, or 0.14per cent, at 3,435.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.96 points, or 0.14per cent, at the open to 28,347.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.49 points, or 0.08per cent, to 11,370.23 at the opening bell.

