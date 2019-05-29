S&P 500 opens at two-month low as trade tensions mount

REUTERS: The S&P 500 opened at a more than two-month low on Wednesday as China's readiness to escalate its trade war with the United States fueled fears that the dispute could be long drawn and weigh on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 116.31 points, or 0.46per cent, at the open to 25,231.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.14 points, or 0.43per cent, at 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.33 points, or 0.71per cent, to 7,553.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)