S&P 500 posts biggest drop since May after Fed cut, Powell comments

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, but remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for further cuts going forward.

NEW YORK: The Dow and S&P 500 suffered their biggest daily percentage drops since May 31 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, but remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations for further cuts going forward.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.26 points, or 1.24per cent, to 26,861.76, the S&P 500 lost 33.07 points, or 1.10per cent, to 2,980.11, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.20 points, or 1.19per cent, to 8,175.42.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)