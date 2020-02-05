S&P 500 posts record high on strong economic data, ebbing virus fears

Wall Street rallied for a third straight day on Wednesday after a clutch of positive data painted a stronger picture of the U.S. economy but the Nasdaq pulled back from record levels as losses in Tesla shares weighed.

NEW YORK: The benchmark S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied for a third straight day on encouraging U.S. economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from a virus out of China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 483.02 points, or 1.68per cent, to 29,290.65, the S&P 500 gained 37.12 points, or 1.13per cent, to 3,334.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.71 points, or 0.43per cent, to 9,508.68.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese)