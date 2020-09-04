S&P 500 rises after open as unemployment dips below 10per cent

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes bounced on Friday after Wall Street's worst session since June, with attention turning to the crucial jobs report that is likely to show a faltering recovery in the labor market.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed U.S. unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.46 points, or 0.04per cent, at 3,453.60, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.32 points, or 0.17per cent, at the open to 28,341.05.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.86 points, or 0.54per cent, to 11,396.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)