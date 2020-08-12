S&P 500 set to rise at open with eyes on stimulus

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday following a pullback on Wall Street in the previous session, as resilient fuel demand drove up oil prices, while investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over the next coronavirus federal aid bill.

Republicans and Democrats have been unable to arrive at a fifth aid bill with differences centering around issues such as unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments.

The S&P 500 and Dow snapped seven days of gains on Tuesday after the benchmark index came within 0.15per cent of its closing record high, powered by historic fiscal and monetary stimulus and signs of a nascent economic recovery.

"The S&P 500 got very close (to a record high), and there might be some technical resistance at that level," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, about Tuesday's move.

"But it does look like this morning, there's enough upside momentum that markets could very well be past that when they open."

The benchmark index is set to open about 1per cent below its record high of 3,393.52 points. The Nasdaq was the first of the three major indexes to bounce back to an all-time high in June. The Dow is about 6per cent below its February peak.

With a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season largely over, investors are preparing for the risk of a contested U.S. presidential election in the fall.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.8per cent, to 3,356.75, below the record high of 3,379 notched on Tuesday.

Dow e-minis were up 291 points, or 1.05per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 87.75 points, or 0.81per cent.

Latest data showed U.S. Labor Department's Consumer Price Index rose 0.6per cent in July, similar to the prior month's gain and better than expectations of 0.3per cent rise.

Energy stocks Exxon Mobil Corp gained 1.6per cent and Occidental Petroleum Corp added 3per cent premarket.

Tesla Inc rose 6.8per cent as it announced a five-for-one stock split in an attempt to make its shares more accessible to employees and investors.

Drugmaker Moderna Inc surged about 11.2per cent after entering a deal with the United States to produce 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine for around US$1.5 billion.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)