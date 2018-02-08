S&P cuts Wells Fargo's credit ratings on regulatory risks

Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Wells Fargo & Co's credit ratings, citing further regulatory and governance risks.

The agency downgraded Wells Fargo's long-term issuer credit rating to "A-" from "A" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-1". (http://bit.ly/2GXzmlV)

Regulatory risk for Wells is more severe than previously expected and the process for improving its governance and operational risk policies may take longer than previously expected, S&P said in a statement.

