S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of three Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile Ltd,, China Telecom Corporation Ltd, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd,, from its benchmarks.

REUTERS: S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of three Chinese telecom companies, China Mobile Ltd,, China Telecom Corporation Ltd, and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd,, from its benchmarks.

"S&P DJI's announcement to move forward with removing the above-referenced ADRs from its indices is due to the New York Stock Exchange's latest confirmation that the ADRs will be delisted prior to the open on Monday, January 11, 2021," it said in an emailed statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)