S&P edges lower as healthcare shares fall

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Monday, as gains in technology stocks more than offset losses in healthcare sector, while investors awaited a high-stakes meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders at the G20 summit later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.68 points, or 0.03per cent, to 26,727.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.17per cent, to 2,945.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.01 points, or 0.32per cent, to 8,005.70.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Susan Thomas)