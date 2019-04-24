S&P falls as investors await earnings, Nasdaq slips from record high

The S&P 500 moved closer to its all-time high on Wednesday, while technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq to a record level, as investors took heart from a largely upbeat earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.34 points, or 0.22per cent, to 26,597.05, the S&P 500 lost 6.43 points, or 0.22per cent, to 2,927.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.81 points, or 0.23per cent, to 8,102.02.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)