S&P futures hit upper trading limit after another brutal session

S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.

REUTERS: S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Investors are pinning their hopes on a US$2 trillion economic rescue package, negotiations over which appeared to have made progress late on Monday. The bill could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

At 05:47 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.09per cent to its upper trading limit of 2,333.5 points. Dow e-minis were up 930 points, or 5.03per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 375 points, or 5.37per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 4.96per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed down 2.93per cent at 2,237.4​ on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

