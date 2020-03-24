S&P futures hit upper trading limit after another brutal session

S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Investors are pinning their hopes on a US$2 trillion economic rescue package, negotiations over which appeared to have made progress late on Monday. The bill could be voted on as soon as Tuesday.

At 05:47 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.09per cent to its upper trading limit of 2,333.5 points. Dow e-minis were up 930 points, or 5.03per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 375 points, or 5.37per cent.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 4.96per cent.

The S&P 500 index closed down 2.93per cent at 2,237.4​ on Monday.

