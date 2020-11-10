S&P futures pause after strong rally on vaccine cheer

REUTERS: Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped in choppy trading on Tuesday as worries about the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impact resurfaced, a day after Wall Street rallied sharply on successful vaccine data.

The main U.S. indexes clinched new peaks on Monday as the first successful data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred bets of a swift economic recovery. Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the U.S. presidential election also added to the market cheer.

Biden hailed Pfizer's progress on the vaccine, but urged caution saying it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day.

Pfizer's shares climbed another 4per cent in early trading on top of their 8per cent jump in the prior session.

Technology-focused stocks, which benefited from work-from-home policies, lost further ground on Tuesday, pressuring the Nasdaq 100 futures by about 1.6per cent.

Netflix Inc , Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc , Apple Inc fell between 1.8per cent and 2.3per cent as investors rotated into sectors that are expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy.

Shares of big U.S. banks, which are sensitive to the broader economic outlook, were up about 1per cent and 2per cent.

Cruise line operators and carriers battered by travel restrictions including Carnival Corp , Royal Caribbean , Delta Air Lines and United Airlines built on Monday's rally, advancing between 1.5per cent and 4per cent.

At 06:38 a.m. EST, Dow E-minis were up 0.8per cent and S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.08per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)