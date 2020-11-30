S&P Global in advanced talks to acquire IHS Markit for about US$44 billion: WSJ

S&P Global Inc is in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit Ltd for about US$44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/s-p-global-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-ihs-markit-for-about-44-billion-11606697244?mod=latest_headlines on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal, which at that price would be the largest of the year, could be announced as soon as Monday, the report added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)