S&P Global in advanced talks to buy IHS Markit for US$44 billion: Report

LONDON: S&P Global is in advanced talks to buy London-based IHS Markit for about US$44 billion in a deal that would combine two major data providers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that S&P Global was nearing a deal to buy IHS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deal, which at that price would be the largest of the year, could be announced as soon as Monday, according to the WSJ report.

S&P Global and IHS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

S&P Global provides debt ratings of sovereigns, companies, as well as data to capital and commodity markets around the world.

IHS' diverse set of businesses range from selling data on automotive and technology industries to publishing Jane's Defence Weekly. The company was formed after U.S.-based IHS Inc bought Britain's Markit Ltd in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IHS has a market value of around US$36.88 billion based on the stock's last close on Friday, Reuters calculations showed.

