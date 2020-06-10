S&P opens higher, Nasdaq hits record as all eyes turn to Fed

The S&P 500 and Dow futures ticked lower on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting that could shed further light on the central bank's view of the economy as it emerges from lockdowns.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq hitting another record high, as attention shifted to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy post-coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.41 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 27,251.89. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.24 points, or 0.19per cent, at 3,213.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.59per cent, to 10,012.32 at the opening bell.

