S&P pauses after seven-day winning streak, Boeing weighs on Dow

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's seven-day winning streak, as investors braced for what could be the first decline in corporate earnings since 2016 and a drop in Boeing Co's shares hit the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.32 points, or 0.43per cent, at the open to 26,312.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.28 points, or 0.15per cent, at 2,888.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.81 points, or 0.17per cent, to 7,924.89 at the opening bell.

(This story has been refilled to correct Nasdaq's opening figures)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)