S&P revises Japan's outlook to stable
S&P Global Ratings said it has revised Japan's outlook to stable on increased uncertainty around debt stabilization.
The ratings agency said https://bit.ly/3hcamcM stable outlook reflects its view that until fiscal 2023, relatively large fiscal deficits will continue in Japan to keep upward pressure on the general government debt-to-GDP ratio.
