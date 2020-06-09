S&P revises Japan's outlook to stable

S&P Global Ratings said it has revised Japan's outlook to stable on increased uncertainty around debt stabilization.

The ratings agency said https://bit.ly/3hcamcM stable outlook reflects its view that until fiscal 2023, relatively large fiscal deficits will continue in Japan to keep upward pressure on the general government debt-to-GDP ratio.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

