Safaricom's data usage jumps 70per cent as Kenyans stay home to curb coronavirus

NAIROBI: Kenya's top telecoms operator Safaricom has seen a 70per cent surge in data usage as people stay home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, it said on Tuesday.

The firm, which is partly owned by South Africa's Vodacom and Britain's Vodafone , said mobile phone data usage had grown 35per cent as users streamed movies on Netflix, worked from home and used social media sites like Facebook.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Jon Boyle)